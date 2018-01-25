2-year-old found safe after escaping Slidell hotel room

SLIDELL, LA. - Police say a 2-year-old boy is safe after he wandered out of his hotel room, sparking a large search in Slidell overnight.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to the Holiday Inn Express on Voters Road around 7 a.m. Thursday due to a report of a missing 2-year-old boy. The boy's parents told officers they saw the child when they went to sleep and he was missing when they woke up.

Detective Daniel Seuzeneau says nearly 20 officers began canvassing the area searching for the child. The boy was found 30 minutes later sleeping in a nearby hotel room.

Investigators believe the boy woke up during the night and got out of the hotel room. He then went door-to-door trying to get back to his room when he stumbled into an unlocked vacant room. The boy was found peacefully sleeping, unharmed and safe.

“We are grateful this had a happy ending. If you have a small child, you know how quickly things like this can happen,” Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says. “We hope that someone reads this story and takes something away from it. You can never be too cautious with a small child.”

