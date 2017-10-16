20-year-old dies in head-on crash in Slidell

SLIDELL – A 20-year-old was killed in a crash in front of the Grand Theater in Slidell on Monday morning.
According to the Slidell Police Department, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Gause Boulevard West when 20-year-old John Parker was traveling eastbound on the road in a Camry.
For reasons that are not known at this time, Parker crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Silverado truck head-on that was traveling westbound. The truck was hauling a trailer full of sand, Slidell Police say.
The Silverado was driven by 56-year-old Ronald Cittandino, who also had a 10-year-old passenger in the truck with him. Both Cittandino and 10-year-old were not injured.
Parker, however, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash.
Alcohol and drug impairment are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The occupants in both vehicles were believed to be wearing their seatbelts, police say.
Police say it appears that both drivers were going to speed limit.
