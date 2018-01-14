3 apparent heroin overdose deaths in St. Tammany Saturday spurs warning from coroner

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. -- A warning is going out to residents after three deaths Saturday that are believed to be drug-related.

While it will take approximately two weeks to get final toxicology reports and it is too early to know for sure, this number of heroin fatalities in one day suggests that this may be adulterated heroin, potentially with Fentanyl or an analog," said Dr. Charles Preston, parish coroner.

Preston said knowing the signs of an overdose and having Narcan, a drug which counteracts overdose effects, could help save a life.

"My message to the families of addicts and to addicts themselves is that Narcan is available over-the-counter without a prescription," Preston said. "While Narcan is relatively expensive, approximately $140 for two doses, it is much cheaper than a funeral."

