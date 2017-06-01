3 teens booked for string of north shore burglaries

Ian Guthrie(left) Luke Camp (right)

MANDEVILLE – Mandeville Police say three teens were arrested after stealing thousands of dollars in property in a string of vehicle burglaries on the north shore.

According to Mandeville Police, the vehicle burglaries and a theft from a patio area happened in the 1500 block of Lakeshore Drive and the 200 block of Jackson Avenue on May 13. A total of $1,020 in cash and $3,300 dollars in property were reported stolen.

Detectives were able to identify Luke Camp, 17, Ian Guthrie, 17 and a 16-year-old girl as the perpetrators. Police say interviews with the teens led to confessions and the locations of the stolen property.

All three teens were charged with 10 counts of simple burglary, attempted simple burglary and theft. Detectives recovered all the stolen property and $640 in cash.

Camp and Gutherie were placed in the St. Tammany Parish Jail and the 16-year-old was placed in the Florida Parish Detention Facility.

