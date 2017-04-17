4 arrested for stealing, selling and accepting cases of beer

Pictured clockwise from top left - Ralph Granger, Denise Granger, Sheila Sanderford and Emad Zayed. (Photo: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office).

HAMMOND – Three people have been arrested after the sheriff’s office said they stole several cases of beer and sold them in exchange for narcotics and possibly money. A fourth person was arrested for allegedly accepting the stolen beer.



Those arrested included 54-year-old Roger Granger of Ponchatoula, 58-year-old Denise Granger and 47-year-old Shelia Sanderford. The three were booked with felony theft.



Also arrested was Emad Zayed of Kenner who was booked with felony possession of stolen property for accepting the merchandise.



According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Street Crimes unit was given information that someone was on the way to Quicks Red & White store to sell cases of stolen beer on Wednesday, August 12.

Detectives witnessed two people having a conversation near the rear of a parked vehicle and then one of the men removed cases of beer from the vehicle and sold them to the other one, later identified as Zayed.



Detectives talked to Zayed, and they said he admitted purchasing several cases of beer from Roger Granger.



An inspection of the business showed 34 cases of beer that were not accounted for with a proof of purchase.

© 2017 WWL-TV