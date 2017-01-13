5 identified in Slidell shootout

SLIDELL - Police have identified five people they say were involved in a shootout at a home that police say started as a dispute over a small amount of money and marijuana.
The incident occurred on Friday, January 6 in the 3500 block of Thomas Drive.
According to police, five people - identified as Kendell Heim, Terry Batiste, Marcellous Wabomnor, Stephanie Kendall and Jamesa Anderson - went to the home of a man involved in the dispute with the plan to ambush him.
Once at the home on Thomas Drive, police said Batiste and Wabomnor pulled out semi-automatic guns and began firing at people in the home. At least one person at the home fired back.
Heim was struck in the thigh and left leg and a person at the residence was shot in the hand and arm.
The lengthy investigation led to the subsequent arrest of the following suspects:
