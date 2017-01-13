5 identified in Slidell shootout

Police say the 5 people pictured drove to a home with a plan to ambush a man after a disagreement over a small amount of cash and marijuana. A gunfight broke out. Three of those pictured are in custody, one is hospitalized and the other at large.

SLIDELL - Police have identified five people they say were involved in a shootout at a home that police say started as a dispute over a small amount of money and marijuana.



The incident occurred on Friday, January 6 in the 3500 block of Thomas Drive.



According to police, five people - identified as Kendell Heim, Terry Batiste, Marcellous Wabomnor, Stephanie Kendall and Jamesa Anderson - went to the home of a man involved in the dispute with the plan to ambush him.





Once at the home on Thomas Drive, police said Batiste and Wabomnor pulled out semi-automatic guns and began firing at people in the home. At least one person at the home fired back.



Heim was struck in the thigh and left leg and a person at the residence was shot in the hand and arm.

The lengthy investigation led to the subsequent arrest of the following suspects:

- 21-year-old Terry Batiste for Attempted Second Degree Murder, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Conspiracy to Attempted Second Degree Murder.



- 20-year-old Stephanie Kendall for Conspiracy to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.



- 22-year-old Jamesa Anderson for Conspiracy to Attempted Second Degree Murder and Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

In addition, nvestigators have secured an arrest warrant for Kende ll Heim, who, upon his release from the hospital,

will be charged with Probation Violation, Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Conspiracy to Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Investigators also secured an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Marcellous Wabomnor for Probation Violation, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Carrying of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges, according to police.





