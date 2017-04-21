7 arrests in meth investigation in Hammond

Hammond arrests

HAMMOND, La. – Seven people were arrested and booked on drug charges after two separate narcotics-related search warrants were executed by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and Street Crimes Unit this past week.



One warrant was executed at approximately 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at a residence on Blanch Lane in Hammond.





The sheriff’s office said numerous items of suspected contraband were seized from the residence, specifically methamphetamine, several digital weighing scales, drug paraphernalia, prescription narcotics, counterfeit currency and firearms.

Arrested at the scene were 27-year-old Nadia McKinney of Hammond, 31-year-old Brandon Perrin of Ponchatoula, 39-year-old Montrey Collins of Hammond, 30-year-old Clarence Hoyt of Hammond and 25-year-old Mary O’Neal of Hammond.

At the same time, and in connection with the previous investigation, a second narcotics search warrant was executed at another residence on Blanch Lane in Hammond. Agents came in contact with two subjects, 41-year-old Jeffery Pierre and 41-year-old Kerry Landry, both of Hammond, LA.

