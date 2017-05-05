97-year-old Covington man killed by his own car

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

COVINGTON, La. -- A 97-year-old man died after his own truck ran him over Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, Charles Crocket was doing yard work for a friend on May 3. As he left his friend's property, Crocket got out of his truck to lock the gate, but did not put the vehicle fully in park. The truck rolled over Crocket, fatally wounding him.

“To live to be 97-years-old is an accomplishment in itself. It’s a shame this gentleman’s life was taken due to a tragic and unexpected accident," Sheriff Randy Smith said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Crockett.”

