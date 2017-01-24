'A good soul' - friends remember man killed in Goodbee house fire

GOODBEE- Crime scene tape still surrounded a home on Forest Drive in the Goodbee area three days after it went up in flames, killing 28-year-old Brandon Kellum, while seriously injuring his twin brother Michael and father Jamie.

"A loss for words you know," said Brandon's ex-fiance' Jordan Price.

Price shares a child with Brandon and lives in Arkansas, where the Kellum family is from. She says Jamie and his wife moved to Louisiana a few years ago for his job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Brandon and his brother moved in with them about a year ago. She said Brandon, a shy, but sweet guy who would have done anything for anybody, had been doing really well in his new home.

"He had a job, he went to school, he did everything that, it was very impressive, the things that he was doing and the progress he was making and then, I don't know, this happened," she said.

"This" is what fire investigators are calling an arson fire, spawned by a dispute early Sunday morning between Brandon and his father. Authorities say alcohol was a factor and that the stepmom and brother walked out of the house when the shouting began, but the brother returned when he heard Brandon and his dad start a physical scuffle.

Neighbors, who did not want to talk on camera, say they were actually preparing to call 911 because they were hearing yelling the night of the incident. However, before they could dial, the female resident was at their door screaming for help because her house was on fire.

Investigators say they believe Brandon lit the house on fire with gasoline. They say his brother was injured dragging his father out of the house, who suffered burns over 85% of his body. Brandon never made it out of the fire.

Loved ones are now mourning the loss of someone they say was a truly good person, and are hoping this tragedy doesn't define memories of Brandon in the future.

Both the brother and father remain hospitalized tonight. In the meantime, friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with their recovery. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/brandon-kellum-memorial-fund

