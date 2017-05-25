Photo courtesy Google

ABITA SPRINGS, La. – Officials are warning residents to make sure the site they’re using to pay their utility bill is the official site and not a fraudulent one.

Authorities said they recently became aware of a website that appears in Google search results. It uses the town’s logo but is not legitimate.

Officials said they can’t verify the security of the site and are concerned about the security of residents' information. They were made aware of the issue when complaints began coming in that an unauthorized site was coming up in search results for utility payments.

The correct site to pay Abita Spring utility bills is townofabitasprings.com.

