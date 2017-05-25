Air Force couple returns from deployment to surprise homecoming

ST. TAMMANY- Nine months ago, Stanley Pratt Weaver and Angela "AJ" Weaver said goodbye to their 7-year-old, Malea, as she began first grade at a new school in Slidell.

At the same time, the U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeants were both preparing for deployment, together, to Southwest Asia. Stanley is a 2003 Slidell High graduate who joined the Air Force after Katrina. He serves as a crew chief and is a third generation Air Force member. AJ is from California, but met and married Stanley while in the Air Force and deployed to Osan Korea in 2008. She is a combat armament supervisor whose job description is to load munitions on air frames including fighters, bombers and special OPS platforms.

Fast-forward to Thursday where school is out and the Weavers are in from their tour of duty. The family stood surprised, but reunited, among dozens of friends, loved ones and military supporters at Southside Cafe in Slidell.

"Ya'll are awesome and ya'll enabled us to do these last six months with ease and just worry about our jobs, which is what we needed to do," Stanley said to the crowd, who included his parents, who kept Malea during the deployment, and their neighbors, who helped.

"I can't say thank you enough for all your love and support," said an emotional AJ.

"'Are you happy?' Yes," said Malea, "I was happy."

Thursday's show of thanks for the military couple is actually the latest display of love and support they've seen come from the Slidell community. The Weavers are just two names on a list of thousands of deployed military members that the Slidell Ladies for Liberty send care packages to every month.

"It's always good knowing you're supported back home and that people still remember you," said Stanley, "That always brings a nice warm feeling to your heart every time you open up one of them."

"This is something that you don't see every day unless you're from a small town, so yea, it's overwhelming feeling the love and support. There's nothing like it," said AJ, "It makes what we do so much more worth it."

The Weavers are, however, the first face-to-face thank you the volunteer organization has gotten in return.

"It's a wonderful feeling and to hear what a difference it made to them," said founder Annette Hall, "Ten years we've been at it now. Twenty-thousand packages later and it's still good."

It'll remain a community commitment Slidell as long as families like the Weavers need it.

The family will return to their base in Idaho next week. They'll stay together for two months before Stanley is deployed to Korea for a year.

If you'd like to be part of the Slidell Ladies for Liberty package team, or donate to their effort, visit: http://www.slidellladiesforliberty.org/



