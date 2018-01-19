ST. TAMMANY - The Humane Society of Louisiana says it received more than a hundred calls statewide about pets being left out during this last cold snap, some of which resulted in the discovery of animal deaths.



In St. Tammany, two complaints were launched this week, both with immediate response and compliance, we're told.

One woman is hoping education about rules and consequences will keep these situations from starting altogether.

The Camellia City Bark Park in Slidell was packed with pups Friday; the first time in a long time the weather allowed for play time.

The reality that many pets have, in fact, been in the sub-freezing temperatures all this time leaves dog lovers like Rick Guidry, who has four rescue dogs, sick.

"It's horrible," he said, "I can't stand it. I look at Facebook, social media and I see things like that, it's terrible."

"We have pets for a reason and it's to make them part of our lives, not to be a lawn ornament in the backyard chained up," said Pearl River Alderwoman Bridgett Bennett.

That's led Bennett to advocate for changing that mentality. Bennett, who has already led to an update in animal ordinances in her town, wants to see something similar parish-wide.

Currently, parish ordinances outline that pets must have proper shelter if outside, but proper shelter is only defined as two walls with a water-proof roof and a dry floor that an animal can sit, stand and turn around in.

The ordinance also says tethering cannot be considered a primary means of confinement, but Bennett believes that's something widely unknown.

She'd like to see more public education on the rules, more response when there's concern and more stringent consequences when a violation is confirmed.

"I'm hoping that with things like this and people bringing more attention to it continually, that it will get better," she said.

The Humane Society of Louisiana says Bennett is right on target.

"The laws represent the standards of the community," said Jeff Dorson, the organization's executive director, "So the better laws that are in place, it makes us all feel better about how we treat our animals and the definitions do need to be tweaked."

But the change, they say, really starts on the other end of the leash.

The Humane Society of Louisiana says for the next cold spell, they're going to increase the amount of on-call volunteers able to respond to reports of pets left out in the elements.



