Argument ends in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Demetrice Anderson (Photo: Hammond Police)

HAMMOND - An argument led to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Hammond early Sunday morning.



The incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Blackburn Road.



According to Hammond Police spokesperson Lisa Lambert, officers arriving at the scene found 51-year-old Jose Varela dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken by ambulance to the North Oaks Medical Center. One of those victims identified the shooter as 43-year-old Demetrice Anderson.



Anderson was booked with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

© 2017 WWL-TV