Argument ends in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

HAMMOND - An argument led to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Hammond early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Blackburn Road.
According to Hammond Police spokesperson Lisa Lambert, officers arriving at the scene found 51-year-old Jose Varela dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken by ambulance to the North Oaks Medical Center. One of those victims identified the shooter as 43-year-old Demetrice Anderson.
Anderson was booked with second-degree murder and attempted murder.
