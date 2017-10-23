WWL
Argument ends in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

An argument ended in gunshots in Hammond Sunday morning.

HAMMOND - An argument led to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Hammond early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Blackburn Road.

According to Hammond Police spokesperson Lisa Lambert, officers arriving at the scene found 51-year-old Jose Varela dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken by ambulance to the North Oaks Medical Center. One of those victims identified the shooter as 43-year-old Demetrice Anderson.

Anderson was booked with second-degree murder and attempted murder. 

