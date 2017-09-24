Argument leads to deadly overnight shooting in Slidell, deputies say

SLIDELL, La. – One man is in jail after an overnight shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Pontchartrain Drive.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old man in the parking lot of an apartment complex who was shot in the chest.

The suspect, 20-year-old Frank Beckendorf, was identified by witnesses and was still at the scene, said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said an argument between the victim and suspect reportedly led to the shooting.

Beckendorf was booked into the parish jail with one charge of second-degree murder.

