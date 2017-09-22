Arrest made in Covington homicide; victim found shot in head

(Photo: Photo courtesy STPSO)

COVINGTON, La. – Deputies have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a murder Tuesday night.

Authorities said Cesar Roy Ronaldo Rivas Castillo was booked with second-degree murder Friday morning.

Officials connected Castillo to a case where a Hispanic man was found dead in a vehicle in an Airport Road ditch Tuesday night. When deputies arrived, they said the man had injuries that weren’t consistent with a car crash.

An autopsy revealed the man died from a gunshot wound to the head. Friday, the parish coroner identified him as 38-year-old Felipe Arnoldo Rodriguez Saucedo, who lived in New Orleans when he died.

Investigators said they have been working with ICE and believe both the victim and suspect are undocumented immigrants.

