A historic civil rights building was already in disrepair, but was recently burned to the ground. Arson is being investigated.

BOGALUSA - A historic building that began as a church and evolved into a hub for civil rights activists was set on fire Wednesday morning.

It took seconds for the arsonist to bring down 50 years of stories, sacrifices and sacred ground.

"It's been an inspiration for myself and I know it's been that for the community," said resident Melvin Abram.

Hours later, fire investigators used the pieces that made up the old Voter's League building, on the corner of MLK Boulevard and North Avenue in Bogalusa, to try to paint a picture of where the sparks started, and who was behind the blaze. All the while, an upset community stood by in solace.

You can't replace these things," said Fire Chief Richard Moody, "There's a lot of history and a lot of young men and women have been baptized in this building and a lot of pastors have started out in this building. So it's got a lot of history in it, a lot of memories in it for people here in Bogalusa."

The building had actually been deemed in disrepair by the city days ago and members of the organization were there Tuesday starting to bring it back into compliance by boarding up openings and preparing to paint.

"We kept putting 'no trespassing' signs up and we had a lot of people, during cold weather, homeless have to have somewhere, and they were breaking in," said Bogalusa Voters' League President Marvin Austin Sr.

After seeing hundreds of his own dollars on a new vision for the building go up in flames, League Vice President Melvin Abram is not discouraged; He's driven.

"I intend to try to rebuild something here. But it's going to be totally different because it's not the building of history from 1965 up," he said.

Many say it's not the building that makes the organization, or its impact. It's the people and the people who make up the Voter's League say their purpose to come together has only been fueled by this fire.

Authorities are looking for any surveillance or cell phone video before, during or after the fire. They're also interested in talking to any witnesses that may help them determine who's behind the arson. Tips can be submitted anonymously to 1-866-946-1097.



