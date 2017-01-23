WWL
Arson suspected in fatal Goodbee fire that followed domestic dispute

A fire killed one person and two others were injured.

Ashley Rodrigue, WWL 6:16 PM. CST January 23, 2017

GOODBEE-  Authorities are investigating a weekend house fire that killed one young man.  His father and brother were left badly burned.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday on Forest Drive in the Goodbee area.

Investigators say the fire started after 28-year-old Brandon Kellum got into a fight with his father.  Kellum died in the blaze, while his twin brother was seriously injured.  His 55-year-old father was left with burns over 85 percent of his body.

Investigators found evidence of gasoline inside the home and do suspect arson.

 

