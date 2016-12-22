(Photo: Thomas, Mandy)

SLIDELL -- State Police are still investigating the cause of a Tuesday evening crash on the Northshore that led to the death of a 16-year-old.

The accident happened on Highway 433 in the Slidell area, near the intersection of Salt Bayou Road.

A trip among four friends down the remote, two-lane highway surrounded by water, turned into an unimaginable tragedy that has devastated the Slidell community to its core.

State Police say just before 4 p.m., a vehicle carrying the Northshore High students lost control, plunging into the bayou. While law enforcement has yet to determine if speed was a factor in the case, residents in the area say the road is frequently treated as a speedway by motorists.



A neighbor, who was too upset to talk on camera, says he ran out of his home to help after hearing the crash. He found three of the teens already out of the car, frantic and screaming about the fourth, 16-year-old Tyler Levy, still in the backseat. The neighbor tried desperately to find the teen until first responders arrived in mere minutes.

Firefighters pulled Levy out, recovered a pulse and sent him to the hospital. By Wednesday morning, the high school junior, who was a member of the cross country team, a twin sibling and looking forward to his 17th birthday next month, had passed away.

"It's heartbreaking, but we know in our efforts, we did everything in our training, everything in our experience to give that child, that family, the best chance for survival," said St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Chief Chris Kaufmann.

Tyler's brother, Todd said, "He was the funny kid who made everyone laugh and happy, even when they were having a bad day."

Memories like that are hitting hard for family, friends and even strangers.

"Our deputies had to sit there and watch other first responders try to revive this young boy that died and had to sit there and comfort the other three boys that were in the car," said St. Tammany Sheriff's Office Capt. Daniel Seuzeneau, "A lot of the deputies, including myself, have kids around that same age that go to that same school. It's a tragedy. It really is."

Law enforcement is hoping the loss of this young life isn't in vain.

"All we can do right now is just pray and hope that this is a lesson to these teenagers out there driving that they are not immune to these kinds of incidents," said Seuzeneau.

The school district says it's providing assistance to students, parents and employees of Northshore High to deal with this loss. There are also plans in the works for a memorial in Tyler's honor.



