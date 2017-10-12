Baby dies after being left in car all day while guardian worked

Hot car death graphic

HAMMOND - The guardian of an 8-month-old baby boy thought she had dropped him off at daycare in the morning and discovered she had not when she returned to the center to pick the child up, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.



The incident occurred Wednesday in Natalbany.



According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the guardian was at the ABC Academy daycare at the end of the day to pick up the child, but he was not there. She returned to her car to check and saw the infant in the back seat, still in his car seat.



The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office emphasized that the daycare center had no involvement in the child's death.



The sheriff's office believes that the baby was inside of the guardian's car at her place of employment from approximately 8 a.m. until being discovered at 4:30 p.m.



“The guardian has been very cooperative and working with detectives. She’s obviously distraught. This is a tragic situation and that’s why we remind parents all the time that tragedies like this aren’t supposed to happen but they do," Sheriff Daniel Edwards said. "So, we just want to make sure that people understand to take extra care, especially during the summer. And of course, all times of the year, make sure you know where your children are.”​

