Babysitter booked with DWI after crash leaves children with broken bones

Brenda Brown (right). Photo: Slidell Police

SLIDELL - A woman left in charge of two young children was booked on DWI and child endangering counts after a car crash left the kids with broken bones, the Slidell Police said Tuesday.



The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 190 West and Pine Street.



According to police, Brenda Brown was traveling eastbound on Highway 190 West and she veered to the right, before over-correcting to the left and going off the road. Her vehicle struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole.



Police said the children, who were not restrained, were found wedged on the floorboard against the driver's and passenger's seats.



Both children were taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. A 4-year-old had a broken shoulder and fractured skull, the one-year-old suffered a broken leg and broken shoulder.



Officers got a search warrant to collect a sample of Brown's blood.



She was booked by Slidell Police with: DWI with child endangerment, two counts of vehicular negligent injuring, two counts of children riding while not restrained and driving with a suspended license.

"Nobody's children should be placed in danger by drunk driving," said Chief Randy Fandal.



