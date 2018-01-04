Body believed to be missing Louisiana teen found in wooded area

SPRINGFIELD, LA. - A body believed to be a missing 19-year-old from Livingston Parish was discovered in a wooded area Thursday morning.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the body was found near the intersection of Perrin Ferry Road and Blood River. Deputies believe the body is Peter Pedeaux.

According to WBRZ-TV, Pedeaux was reported missing Sunday night after going into the woods near Blood River. Family members say the teen’s friends had conflicting accounts when discussing their son’s disappearance with deputies.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office Thursday said that investigators do not suspect foul play at this time. The investigation into the teen’s disappearance and death is still ongoing.

“Our thoughts and prayer are with the Pedeaux family,” the sheriff’s office said.

FAMILY STATEMENT:

‘We would like to thank everyone who helped search for Peter and we are so moved by the actions, love and support we received. There were people from all around who came to help us and for that we are grateful.

It's important to know that Peter was close to his family and that he loved God and genuinely loved people. He was so kind, sweet, and had the heart of a missionary.

This is not the outcome we were praying for but know Peter is now wrapped in the arms of our loving Father for eternity. Even though we are currently experiencing painful sorrow, we now anxiously anticipate the day we are reunited.’ - Pedeaux Family

