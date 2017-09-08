Body found next to abandoned car on Tangipahoa highway

TICKFAW, LA. - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are trying to determine why a man was found dead lying beside a vehicle on Highway 422 Thursday afternoon.

A TPSO deputy found the body of a 25-year-old man around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Stafford Road.

“As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed the unresponsive man on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head,” a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the events leading up to the man’s death.

“The investigation is on-going and foul play has not been ruled out at this time,” TPSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers 1-800-554-5245.

