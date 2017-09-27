Bogalusa man indicted in 2015 killing of Mississippi man

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been charged with killing one man from Mississippi, and trying to kill two others.



District Attorney Warren Montgomery says in a news release Wednesday that a Washington Parish grand jury indicted 31-year-old Brandon Odell Lotts of Bogalusa on Tuesday, on charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and possessing drugs.



He's accused of killing 21-year-old Trevante Toney of Lumberton on Sept. 29, 2015, and trying to kill Thelonious Williams and Charles Jenkins, also of Lumberton, during the same incident.



WDAM-TV reported in October 2015 that Williams and Jenkins had been arrested on charges accusing them of trying to kill Lotts.



Montgomery's office did not immediately respond to queries about whether those charges still stand, and whether Lotts has an attorney who could speak for him.

