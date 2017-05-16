WWL
Vigil at Beauregard statue
Boil-water advisory for Indpendence

May 16, 2017

INDEPENDENCE, La. -- Officials have issued a boil-water advisory for the town of Independence, starting around 5 p.m.

Authorities haven't said what caused the advisory, but it's in effect until further notice. Officials recommend boiling water for one minute before drinking or cooking with it.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more information for when the advisory is lifted. 

 

