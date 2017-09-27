Boil water advisory for part of Tangipahoa Parish

FIle footage of tap water. (Photo: Getty Images)

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA. - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for part of Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday.

Officials said the affected area is Club Deluxe Rd, S. Morrison, Hwy 51 S, Professional Plaza, Pelican Professions Park, Elmwood Park, E. Yellowwater, Lamino Ln, Karen Dr and Ciolino Ln.

The advisory was issued due to potential contamination of water supply caused by a line break.

Questions can be directed to the Tangipahoa Water District at (985)345-6457.

