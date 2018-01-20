Boil water advisory in effect for Covington subdivision

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 08: In this photo illustration water comes to the boil on a gas stove on January 8. 2009, in Milan, Italy. On New Year's Day Russia cut the supply of gas to Ukraine who in turn closed the last of four transit lines for Russian gas into the European Union. Russian gas monopolist Gazprom accused the Ukraine of stealing the gas intended for the export for is on purposes. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) (Photo: WWL)



COVINGTON – A boil water advisory is in effect for residents of the Penn Mill Lakes subdivision due to a malfunctioning pump system that supplies water into the subdivision, according to H2O Systems, Inc.



The company says the subdivision is under the boil advisory as a precautionary measure in case water pressure drops below state standard levels. Operations manager Danette Jenkins said the only way the company can currently maintain the water pressure is by constantly restarting the pump system because it does not stay on.

"Sometimes you have to wait a minute to be able to turn it on again,” Jenkins said.



A temporary pump is scheduled to be installed Saturday night until a replacement pump is purchased.



The company says it called residents' valid phone numbers they had on file and went door to door to notify them of the boil water advisory.



A boil water advisory remains in effect until the company takes action to resolve the pumping system's malfunctioning.

