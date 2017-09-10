Boil water advisory issued for Kentwood residents on Line Creek Road

KENTWOOD – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Kentwood for residents who live along Line Creek Road.

The advisory comes after a large water main break that occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Kentwood City Government Facebook page.

Crews were out fixing the break, however the line break had to be dug deeper than expected and as a result the water had to be shut off completely.

Water samples will be taken to the testing lab tomorrow and results are expected in on Tuesday. The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

Residents with questions about the advisory can contact City Hall at (985) 229-3451.

© 2017 WWL-TV