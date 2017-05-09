Boil water advisory issued for Kentwood

KENTWOOD, La. – A boil water advisory has been issued Tuesday from parish officials for the Kentwood area.

Officials issued the advisory after a water main break caused a loss of pressure.

The area affected is Hwy 38 from Kentwood Fire Station moving east to Forbes Road. This will include North River Road from Cutoff Road to Dick Smith Road including Dick Smith Road and Old Springcreek Road from Hwy 38 to Raborn Road including Raborn Road.

The advisory will remain in effect until lifted by parish officials.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Anyone with questions about the advisory should contact Wendy Montalbano, Tangipahoa Water District Compliance Officer, at (985) 345-6457 ext. 6312

