Boil water advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH -- The Tangipahoa Water District issued a boil water advisory for multiple areas after a loss in water pressure potentially contaminated the water.
According to officials, the advisory is in effect for the following areas:
- Club Deluxe Road
- South Morrison
- Hwy 51 South
- Professional Plaza
- Pelican Professions Park
- Elmwood Park
- East Yellowwater
- Lamino Lane
- Karen Drive
- Ciolino Lane
Bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals for analysis. Results are expected back by Saturday, according to officials, at which time the boil notice may be lifted.
Until then residents are asked to boil water for one full minute before use.
For more information, contact the Tangiphoa Water District directly by calling 985-345-6457. Office hours are between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs