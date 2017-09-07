Boil water advisory issued for parts of Tangipahoa Parish

Two Slidell-area neighborhoods are under boil-water advisories.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH -- The Tangipahoa Water District issued a boil water advisory for multiple areas after a loss in water pressure potentially contaminated the water.

According to officials, the advisory is in effect for the following areas:

Club Deluxe Road

South Morrison

Hwy 51 South

Professional Plaza

Pelican Professions Park

Elmwood Park

East Yellowwater

Lamino Lane

Karen Drive

Ciolino Lane

Bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to Louisiana's Department of Health and Hospitals for analysis. Results are expected back by Saturday, according to officials, at which time the boil notice may be lifted.

Until then residents are asked to boil water for one full minute before use.

For more information, contact the Tangiphoa Water District directly by calling 985-345-6457. Office hours are between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

© 2017 WWL-TV