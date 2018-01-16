Causeway Commission advises drivers to be home by 7 p.m

Photo via Causeway Website

NEW ORLEANS -- Causeway Bridge officials are urging commuters to cross the bridge before 7 p.m. tonight if they can to avoid the winter weather and slippery conditions they could bring.

According to Causeway Commission General Manager Carlton Dufrechou, drivers are being asked to adjust their commute as a precaution.

"... we do not anticipate ice forming on the Causeway during evening commuting hours. However, if your schedule permits, we recommend returning home before 7 PM this evening," he said.

MORE: School closures, early dismissals for winter weather

There is a hard freeze warning for most parishes surrounding Lake Pontchartrain. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s on the North Shore and mid-to-high 20s on the South Shore overnight.

Snow and sleet are expected. Be very careful driving this evening and tonight, because there could be slick or icy spots on the roads.

© 2018 WWL-TV