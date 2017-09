Photo via Causeway Website

Motorists traveling to the north shore on the Causeway Saturday could find some delays as one lane of traffic will be closed for about a mile for repair work.



The right lane will be closed from approximately the 8-mile 'hump' to the 9-mile mark for repair work between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.



Causeway officials ask you to reduce your speed and be cautious in the area.

