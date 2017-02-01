Causeway police officer arrested for stealing cash, narcotics from evidence room

(Photo: Photo via Thinkstock)

SLIDELL, La. -- Law enforcement officers arrested a fellow officer after an investigation found he had stolen narcotics and thousands of dollars in evidence.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Causeway Police Sergeant William Jones Jr. on Feb. 1 after an investigation into narcotics and $6,300 in cash missing from the evidence room.

Causeway Police Chief Nick Congemi notified the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office of the missing evidence and asked them to conduct an investigation into the incident. Investigators then found evidence that led them to Sgt. Jones Jr., 44, who police say confessed to the theft.

"Whenever a law enforcement officer fails to uphold his oath to our citizens, it affects all of us," St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. "We will not tolerate corruption of any kind in this parish.”

Jones was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. No bond has been set.

(© 2017 WWL)