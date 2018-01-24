Causeway safety improvements project on fast track

JEFFERSON PARISH -- The extensive damage on an erector company work truck out of Mississippi along with the quarter-mile of missing railing on the southbound span of the Causeway bridge are pieces of a sad puzzle still being put together to determine how a lone driver ended up in Lake Pontchartrain Wednesday morning.

"We do know that there was a lot of debris on the bridge, so something happened out there," said Causeway Executive Director Carlton Dufrechou.

There are efforts underway to make sure whatever happened never results in another overboard crash like it.

It's a $100 million project to install higher, stronger rails on the southbound bridge, as well as staggered shoulders on both spans to provide more places for people to pull off in emergencies.

Right now, the railing project is on target to be under construction by the end of the summer. An engineering firm is already on board and bids for the contractor start in April. That work is expected to take a year and will be done in sections. It will impact traffic during non-peak times and overnight, by closing one lane.

The 12,100-foot safety bays are not expected to impact traffic at all until the very end, as the work will be done from the water. The northbound span will be first, and will take a year. The southbound span will take another year.

Both projects should be in progress by the fall.

But now, with the 17th off-bridge crash in almost 25 years, 12 of them fatal, the fixes can't come soon enough for commuters who faced another long morning of uncertainty.

Bridge officials say drivers will probably start seeing the prep-work begin out in the lake in the next 60 days.



Also this weekend, expect for an announcement of some closures as police intend to do an official crash investigation.

