Causeway closed in both directions after pickup truck plunges off bridge

MANDEVILLE, LA. - Search and rescue operations are still underway after a red pickup truck plunged off the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway early Wednesday morning. Both southbound and northbound lanes are closed until further notice.

Investigators believe the truck crashed into the guardrails near mile marker 12 shortly after 3:30 a.m. Drivers traveling southbound found debris in the roadway and about 25 feet of guardrail missing.

Search efforts in the area were hampered by early morning darkness. Divers were able to find locate the vehicle after 6 a.m., but first responders have not found the driver.

Total Traffic New Orleans reports that police expect the southbound lanes to be closed for hours. Drivers should use the I-10 twin spans bridge as an alternate route to the south shore.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other local law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

