Community fears increasing violence after man murdered laying beside children

HAMMOND, La. -- The Whitmar apartment community was quietly active hours after police and first responders swarmed the area overnight.

They were responding to the shooting death of 22-year-old Darius "DayDay" Latin. Family members say someone kicked in the door of his apartment and shot him five to seven times while he lay in the same bed with his girlfriend and three toddler sons.

"Hurt. That's my child," said Latin's mother. "I feel hurt to whoever done that. But may the Lord bless them though."

The complex sits at the back of a quiet subdivision just north of Southeastern's campus, where neighbors had mixed reactions to the crime.

"We have a shooting close to our home," said Scott Henkel, "We shouldn't have this kind of stuff." His wife, Ava, said, "It's scary."

Shannon Corey said, "I've lived in New Orleans, I've lived here, I've lived in a number of places and there's crime everywhere so there's nowhere you can go that's perfectly safe."

Latin is from just outside of Independence where family and friends believe the issues surrounding his murder stem from.

"He had friends," said his mother. "Thought was his friends, but wasn't."

Many in the community say they fear the growing violence coming from a back-and-forth battle that continues amongst area groups. But Latin's mother hopes something will change after an arrest in his case.

"Let's get justice, give me a peace of mind of who murdered my son," she said.

Police are still working to identify a suspect, or suspects, in this case. If you have information that can help them, it can be called in anonymously to Tangi Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-JAIL.

(© 2016 WWL)