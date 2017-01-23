Community reacts to arrest of Mandeville High JROTC instructor, football coach

Hosea McGhee (Photo: Luke, Michael)

MANDEVILLE- The steps leading up to the JROTC classroom at Mandeville High are painted with words the organization strives to instill in its students, including integrity, dependability and justice.

Those are words the community is rethinking about one of the organization's instructors, 48-year-old Hosea McGhee, following his arrest for having inappropriate relationships with a 15-year-old and 16-year-old female student, which included text messages containing sexual content and multiple instances of sexual relations on the school's campus.

"Not only as a parent of a student at Mandeville High, but an alumnus, I was absolutely shocked when I heard the news on Friday afternoon," said resident Rick Danielson.

1st Sgt McGhee came to Mandeville High in 2013 after serving more than 20 years in the Marines. He was also a part of the school's football coaching staff.

But Danielson, also a veteran, was most let down by the alleged disregard for the service member standard.

"The level of training that all military members go through, when we put our trust and confidence in our military leadership working with young children, and young adults in this case, when people go against that training, go against that pledge, to take care of our children and to train and to mentor, that's very disappointing and certainly very concerning," he said.

The school district says it can't comment on the situation because of the ongoing investigation. However, on Friday, a letter was sent to parents from Principal Bruce Bundy. In it, he writes, "We are dedicated to our efforts to maintain a safe, secure and productive learning environment at Mandeville High School."

While many parents and students declined to comment on camera for this story, they all said they're ready to see the criminal justice system do its job.

Detectives do not believe there are any additional victims and McGhee is no longer a district employee.

He remains in the St. Tammany Parish Jail without a set bond.



(© 2017 WWL)