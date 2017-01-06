Concern over freezing roads, bridges on northshore

Crews in Tangipahoa Parish have begun putting sand on bridges most susceptible to icing over and public schools have cancelled after school activities scheduled for Friday or Saturday as heavy rain, expected to be followed by freezing temperatures increased the chance of dangerous driving conditions.



Parish leaders on the northshore have asked people not to drive on the roads after dark, unless it's an emergency.



Heavy rains have been inundating roads and St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes are expecting temps to fall to 25 or below, which could cause roads to ice over.



The sand being placed on the roadways has the dual purpose of giving tires something to grip and slowing the freezing process.



State employees in the three northshore parishes have all been allowed to go home at noon and Washington Parish and Bogalusa city schools were letting out early.





(© 2017 WWL)