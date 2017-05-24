Concerns raised over bill to reduce flooding through Scenic River exception

ST. TAMMANY - Matthew Allen knows the fun that can be found on the Tchefuncte River in Covington, but he, along with many homeowners, saw the fury of the waterway during flooding last March.

It's for that reason that the 40-year-old Scenic Rivers Act could see changes when it comes to its protections of the Tchefuncte, Bogue Falaya, Abita and West Pearl Rivers.

"All we are trying to do really is restore the rivers in certain areas where people can regain recreational access to the rivers and eliminate some of the silting problems that we believe are causing floods," said State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell.

Senate Bill 132 calls for making an exception to the Scenic Rivers Act that would allow for seven waterways to be de-snagged and dredged, following a permitting process that includes impact studies. Currently, the Act prohibits activities including "channelization, clearing and snagging, channel realignment, reservoir construction, and the commercial cutting of trees within 100 feet of the ordinary low water mark," according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' website. The agency says those actions are only allowed in rare circumstances, and after an extensive review process, "because of their detrimental ecological impacts on the streams."

The bill was originally introduced by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, for the Comite and Amite Rivers, as well as Bayou Manchac. After hearing the bill's purpose, Hewitt wanted to add the West Pearl due to years of complaints from residents along that waterway of concerns over silting causing flooding and preventing recreation. When she ran the idea past St. Tammany leaders, they suggested adding the Tchefuncte, Bogue Falaya and Abita Rivers too, especially following the record flooding from March 2016.

Allen is concerned it'll do more harm then help.

"These rivers are natural and act as their own flood controls and when you start messing with a river, you end up doing unanticipated things," he said.

Allen says that includes increased flooding downstream, erosion and vulnerable banks due to faster moving currents and negative impacts to fish habitats.

Area environmental groups share his concern. The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation says it applauds the effort to be proactive, but the legislation is premature without studies confirming the need and the wording is problematic. A Lacombe resident, who is also a member of The Sierra Club, says the real source of flooding is development and she suspects the real motivation is to create more of it.

Margie Vicknair-Pray said, "The kind of things that are causing these problems are allowing buildings on flood plains, like what's going on nearby where they're filling in 20 feet of fill in a flood plain, where the waters used to spread out and be able to be absorbed."

Lawmakers involved deny the development claim and say the bill doesn't provide a rubber stamp for these kind of projects to go through. What it does do is remove some red tape that has prevented needed projects from happening in the past.

"We are still all about protecting the scenic rivers," said Hewitt, "We know that that is one of St. Tammany's most valuable assets."

So are it's residents, and leaders say they're just trying to find a way to benefit both.

The bill is awaiting final approval from the House, but has not yet been scheduled for debate.

© 2017 WWL-TV