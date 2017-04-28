Confessed rapist sentenced to 35 years in prison

COVINGTON, La. -- A man will spend 35 years in jail after confessing to raping a 5-year-old girl left in his care.

Larry W. Robinson Jr., 46, pleaded guilty to the forcible rape of a 5-year-old girl according to the Washington-St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office. The crime occurred three years ago in Abita Springs when the 5-year-old girl was left in Robinson's care.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery said that the unidentified girl told one of her teachers what Robinson did to her, kicking of the investigation by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

As part of the plea deal Robinson agreed to, he will spend 35 years in prison with the benefit of parole and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life if he is ever released. Montgomery said the victim's parents support the terms of the plea deal.

© 2017 WWL-TV