Coroner identifies Folsom man killed in domestic dispute

FOLSOM – Authorities in St. Tammany Parish have identified a man they say was killed last week at the hands of his fiancé.



Cody Couch, 27, died after an argument with his fiancé, who remained unidentified Monday morning. The fight happened about 10 p.m. Friday in Folsom.



No one has been arrested in the case.



The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release details about what led to the killing. A spokesman said the office was waiting for additional evidence and autopsy results before releasing additional details.



The information should be released later Monday, the spokesman said.

