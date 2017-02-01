Coroner: Tangi inmate died from blow to the head

Tommy Smith (Photo: family members)

AMITE CITY, La. -- The parish coroner has announced the official cause of death of an inmate who died in parish jail Monday.

According to Coroner Rick Foster, 40-year-old Tommy Smith died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Smith's family has asked how he was killed in jail and where the guards were during the incident. His family claims he was put in danger from the moment the bars shut behind him because jail staff placed Smith in a general population pod instead of the unit set aside for sex offenders. The family said he was brought to the jail on a probation violation in a sexual battery case and died a few hours later.

The Sheriff's Office says there was a disturbance among the inmates and when jail staff responded, Smith was in need of immediate medical attention. Despite CPR efforts, Smith, a father of two, couldn't be revived.

