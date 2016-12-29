Cougars on the prowl in Tangipahoa Parish? Not so fast

A picture of a cougar that has been edited to make it look like the wild cat is in Tangipahoa Parish. (Source: LDWF) (Photo: LDWF)

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. -- A picture allegedly showing a cougar roaming Tangipahoa Parish is a fake.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a photo circulating on Facebook claiming to be a cougar caught on one of the LDWF's trail cameras is a hoax.

LDWF credited The Cougar network with recognizing the photoshopped image, which is apparently the composite of a Tangipahoa Parish wildlife camera and a cougar seen in Oklahoma. The photoshopped image is above, the original image from Oklahoma can be seen below.

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

The previous report of a cougar siting in Northeast Louisiana however, is true.

EDITED: This image has turned out to be a hoax. Thanks to our friends The Cougar Network we have determined this is the... Posted by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

