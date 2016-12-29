WWL
Cougars on the prowl in Tangipahoa Parish? Not so fast

WWLTV.com , WWL 9:37 AM. CST December 29, 2016

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. -- A picture allegedly showing a cougar roaming Tangipahoa Parish is a fake.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a photo circulating on Facebook claiming to be a cougar caught on one of the LDWF's trail cameras is a hoax.

LDWF credited The Cougar network with recognizing the photoshopped image, which is apparently the composite of a Tangipahoa Parish wildlife camera and a cougar seen in Oklahoma. The photoshopped image is above, the original image from Oklahoma can be seen below.

The previous report of a cougar siting in Northeast Louisiana however, is true.

 

 

 

 

(© 2016 WWL)


