Cougars on the prowl in Tangipahoa Parish? Not so fast

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. -- A picture allegedly showing a cougar roaming Tangipahoa Parish is a fake.
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, a photo circulating on Facebook claiming to be a cougar caught on one of the LDWF's trail cameras is a hoax.
LDWF credited The Cougar network with recognizing the photoshopped image, which is apparently the composite of a Tangipahoa Parish wildlife camera and a cougar seen in Oklahoma. The photoshopped image is above, the original image from Oklahoma can be seen below.
The previous report of a cougar siting in Northeast Louisiana however, is true.
