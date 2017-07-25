Covington man accused of forcing his way into home with knife

COVINGTON, LA. - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish say a man is behind bars after he broke into a Covington home and threatened the homeowner with a knife.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday in reference to an attempted burglary. A victim said an unknown man tried to break into his home by hitting a front window with a yard statue.

Investigators say neighbors saw the man enter into another home on the same street.

“Deputies surrounded that residence and, upon hearing a struggle from inside the home, they made forced entry through the front door,” the Sheriff's Office said.

The homeowner told deputies 30-year-old Emmitt Roach pulled a knife and forced his way into the home. Inside, he appeared to be hallucinating and under the influence of an unknown substance.

Roach was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on counts of aggravated battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and attempted aggravated battery.

