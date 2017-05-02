Crossing the Causeway? Starting Saturday it's $5

The Causeway Commission's Mid-Bridge Camera shows police cars blocking the southbound lanes of the bridge as they investigate an "incident" on Oct. 27 around 10:30 a.m. (Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

Starting Saturday, May 6 it will set you back $5 to cross the Causeway from the northbound side to the southbound side.



The total is up $2 from the previous $3 charge. If you use a toll tag, your charge is now $3 per trip, which is up $1. Tolls are only collected traveling from the northshore.



The increase comes as Causeway officials plan to fund what they call 'critical safety improvements' on the bridge, including safety bays and improved railings.



The Causeway Commission voted for the higher tolls at a meeting last August.

© 2017 WWL-TV