Crossing the Causeway? Starting Saturday it's $5

Ashley Rodrigue talks about a heated public meeting before the approval of a plan to hike tolls across the Causeway.

WWLTV.com , WWL 12:40 PM. CDT May 02, 2017

Starting Saturday, May 6 it will set you back $5 to cross the Causeway from the northbound side to the southbound side.

The total is up $2 from the previous $3 charge. If you use a toll tag, your charge is now $3 per trip, which is up $1. Tolls are only collected traveling from the northshore.

The increase comes as Causeway officials plan to fund what they call 'critical safety improvements' on the bridge, including safety bays and improved railings.

The Causeway Commission voted for the higher tolls at a meeting last August. 

