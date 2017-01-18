Over-the-counter drug 'Triple-C' could be behind Slidell Shooting

NEW ORLEANS -- We all know what heroin, cocaine and marijuana are, but what about Triple C?

The man shot and killed on a stranger's lawn may have been high and hallucinating off an extreme dose of over-the-counter cold medicine known as "Triple C."

"Triple C," or Corcidin Cold and Cough, is meant to treat cold symptoms, but some teenagers and young adults are abusing the drug taking a handful instead of the two pills that’s recommended.

"It's much stronger than marijuana," says Kadi Ducarpe, who is in recovery right now.

The 18-year-old says she used to take any drug that was put in front of her, including Triple C, which is known to cause hallucinations in large doses.

"It was scary like demons coming at me," Ducarpe said. "You can't even explain it."

Seth Flores, 22, allegedly took a large amount of "Triple C" before he was seen "acting erratically" in another man's front yard in Slidell on Jan. 17. According to police, Flores' girlfriend said he took a large amount of the over-the-counter drug before the encounter that ended his life.

We called about a dozen rehab facilities who had never heard of "Triple-C," making awareness a problem in combating the drug's misuse.

Triple C is an over the counter drug, but the DEA says it could be added to the controlled substances act in the future.

