PEARL RIVER – Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are investigating a double shooting off Highway 41 overnight.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 41 and Max Mercer Road, north of Pearl River.

Deputies say one of the victims has died. Investigators have not released much information about this incident at this time.

