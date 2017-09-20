Deputies investigating 'possible homicide' in Covington

COVINGTON, LA. - Deputies on the Northshore are investigating a possible murder in the Covington area overnight.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Airport Road around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a vehicle in a ditch.

Deputies arriving at the scene discovered one person with “injuries not consistent with the crash.” Detectives and crime lab technicians were called to the scene.

“We have no further information at this time,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday. “More information will be provided when it comes available.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.

© 2017 WWL-TV