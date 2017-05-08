Deputies: Man tried to run over girlfriend's 8-year-old son

Shawn Porrovechio (Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

COVINGTON - A 34-year-old Covington man tried to run over his girlfriend's 8-year-old son and later rammed his pickup truck into a sheriff's office vehicle as they tried to apprehend him, according to a spokesman for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.



The incident occurred on Thursday, May 4 on Pine Street Road.



Captain Daniel Seuzeneau said that the girlfriend and her 8-year-old son were tossing a ball in their front yard when Shawn Porrovechio came outside. At some point Porrovechio picked up the ball and tossed it at the child. After being confronted by his girlfriend, Porrovechio tossed the ball and struck her. He then got into his pickup and allegedly accelerated toward the child, before driving off.



The child's mother called 911 and deputies tried to stop the pickup on Highway 21, however, Seuzeneau said that Porrovechio instead drove onto I-12 with deputies in pursuit.



He eventually rammed his truck into a sheriff's deputy's vehicle. Both the deputy and Porrovechio were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



Porrovechio was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on several charges, including: Attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated flight from an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Seuzeneau said that Porrovechio was also a fugitive from Jefferson Parish where he is wanted for two traffic attachments and one for failure to pay child support.

© 2017 WWL-TV