Deputy injured helping at MS crash scene moves to rehab facility in New Orleans

COVINGTON -- It was just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 2 when Nori and Matt Williams passed a one-vehicle crash in Ellisville, Mississippi.

They were an hour-and-a-half from their home on the Northshore, but Matt, a firefighter in Bogalusa, and Nori, a crime scene tech in St. Tammany, had to stop to offer assistance.

"You saw something that was possibly needing help so you stop to see what's going on and see if you can help in any way," Matt said.

While the couple were working the scene with an area police officer and volunteer firefighter, a series of crashes nearby barreled into the group.

"She went one way and I went another because we were on two different sides of the vehicle," Matt said.

While Matt ended up with a hand injury, Nori ended up in a Mississippi I.C.U. in grave condition with broken bones from head to toe.

However, she improved enough that last week Nori was transferred to Ochsner's Rehabilitation Facility in Elmwood, where Matt says she is talking a little, writing a little and moving with help. He drives more than an hour every day to visit her there.

"This is to basically get her functioning so that she can come home and we can work with her at home," Matt said.

That's where the next challenge lies and the community is stepping up to help them with it. Matt says both of their employers have been understanding and supportive through their healing and many have donated to a GoFundMe account.

"We appreciate it very very much," Matt said. "People have gone out of their way to make sure we're taken care of."

Doctors tell the Williams' Nori should recover fully, but it'll be a long journey. It's one the community appears ready to go on with them.

If you'd like to help the Williams' through the recovery, including medical bills and travel expenses, in addition to the GoFundMe account run by her family, donations, labeled for Nori and Matt, can be brought or mailed to the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office Crime Lab.

The address is 300 Brownswitch Road, Bldg. 2, Slidell, La, 70458.

