Detectives save drowning suspect during police chase

(Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)

SLIDELL -- A police detectives saved a suspect from drowning after he jumped into a canal to evade police.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives with the STPSO Narcotics Task Force were working an undercover operation on Aug. 3 outside a restaurant on Oak Court. Authorities say the detectives saw the subject of their investigation sitting behind the wheel of a parked vehicle, accompanied by an unidentified female passenger.

As detectives went to arrest the suspect, 31-year-old Kyle Anderson, he tried to drive away. Police say Anderson crashed into an unmarked police car before he could get out of the parking lot, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.

Anderson then fled on foot, jumping into a nearby canal to escape. Police say Anderson then started yelling for help, saying he couldn't swim.

One of the detectives jumped in after him, according to police, and pulled him out of the water. He was then arrested without further incident.

Police searched Anderson's vehicle and found a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, narcotic paraphernalia and more than $1,000 in case along with two semi-automatic pistols according to the STPSO.

The passenger in Anderson's car was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries from the crash. She has not been charged at this time.

Anderson, a New Orleans resident, was booked with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Criminal Damage, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Sales.

© 2017 WWL-TV